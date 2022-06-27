Isco linked with four clubs in three different countries as Real Madrid contract expires

Isco is still without a club for the 2022/23 season as he enters the final day of his contract with Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo. The 30-year-old’s future is unknown but it’s understood that he sees himself as still being well able to compete at a high level.

The two most interested Spanish clubs share a city – Real Betis and Sevilla. And Isco likes both Manuel Pellegrini and Julen Lopetegui. Outside of La Liga there has been interest from Italian side Roma as well as Turkish outfit Galatasaray. It’s not yet known which Isco, 30, is considering choosing as his next project at this moment in time.

Isco joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 and while he has enjoyed some magical moments at the Santiago Bernabeu his prominence in the first team has waned dramatically in recent seasons. He managed just 407 minutes across all competitions last season, making 17 appearances for Madrid.