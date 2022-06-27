Iker Casillas pleased with new Real Madrid arrivals

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas has praised the club’s early summer transfer business this month.

The defending Spanish and European champions have moved quickly in the market to secure crucial targets ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Despite their high profile frustration in eventually missing out on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos have been undeterred from their focus in recent weeks.

Following the Mbappe debacle, his Les Bleus teammate Aurelien Tchouameni arrived from €80m move from Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco.

German international Antonio Rudiger has joined on a free transfer, following his departure from Chelsea, with big earners also removed from the wage list.

More new faces are expected through the door before the start of the campaign and Casillas is impressed.

“I think they’re very good reinforcements. Rüdiger is very important, to maintain a solid backline”, stated the former Spanish international, as per reports from Marca.

The bulk of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad are set to return to pre-season training from mid-July ahead of their warm up tour of the United States.