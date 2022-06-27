Gabriel Jesus on the verge of sealing transfer from Manchester City to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Arsenal according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian striker will fly back to England this week to undergo medicals and sign a contract at the Emirates until the summer of 2027. City will now focus their attention on moving on Raheem Sterling as Chelsea are currently preparing a fresh bid.

Jesus is keen to leave the Etihad this summer as he feels the time is right for him to step up to the plate and become a main character for his club – that was always going to be a tough task at Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering juggernaut, especially when considering that they brought in forwards Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez already this transfer market.

Jesus joined City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the summer of 2017 and has scored 95 goals and contributed 46 assists in 236 appearances for the Premier League outfit. A Brazilian international, he’s scored 19 goals in 56 appearances for his country and his move will in part have been motivated by trying to earn a place in their World Cup squad. Barcelona and Real Madrid had been credited with interest but Arsenal is his destination.