Frenkie de Jong begins discussing personal terms with Manchester United ahead of Barcelona exit

Frenkie de Jong has begun negotiating personal terms with Manchester United over his potential transfer from Barcelona according to Sky Sports as carried by Diario Sport. De Jong has finally accepted that he needs to leave Camp Nou if Barcelona agree a deal with United after spending weeks insisting he was determined to stay put at the Catalan club.

One thing for sure, however, is that De Jong is only going to leave Barcelona for a high transfer fee. They’ve always been open to the idea of selling the Dutchman but have also made it clear that he’s not going to be gotten on the cheap – they want €80m for him.

De Jong is open to working with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, however, having worked with the recently appointed Dutchman when they were at Ajax together before De Jong joined Barcelona. They combined to devastating effect in that remarkable team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur.