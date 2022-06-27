Barcelona stall in last minute Ousmane Dembele talks

Barcelona appear to be edging away from renewing Ousmane Dembele’s expiring contract.

Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko has arrived in Catalonia ahead of a crucial week of talks with the La Blaugrana board.

The French international is out of contract at the Camp Nou in four days time with time running out to reach an agreement.

However, despite fleeting optimism over securing personal terms for the 25-year-old, negotiations have hit a stumbling block in the last 24 hours.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona have not made a final offer to Dembele with an update on the progress expected tomorrow.

No final bid made in today's meeting between Barça board and Dembélé agent – Ousmane’s decision will be this week. 🇫🇷 #FCB Dembélé’s camp rules out extending the contract unless an improved offer is placed, while Barça will take some time to analyse if they have room with FFP. pic.twitter.com/JHjQHiNfnk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

Dembele’s representatives have made clear their expectation of improved contract terms for their client with Barcelona unwilling to match the requests.

The ongoing financial issues at Barcelona are playing a role in the indecision, but there is a lack of consensus on whether an improved deal is deserved, despite his positive form in 2022.