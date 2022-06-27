Barcelona set to announce the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

Barcelona will announce their first successful signings for the 2022/23 season imminently according to Mundo Deportivo in Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. Both players will be joining the Catalan club on free transfers – from Milan and Chelsea, respectively.

Barcelona’s pre-season gets underway on July fourth and Xavi Hernandez wants to have as many of his squad there as possible. The signings of Kessie, 25, and Christensen, 26, are considered to be market opportunities but they were also approved by the coach.

And they’re not the only business Barcelona want to do in the coming weeks – the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Bernardo Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are all possibilities and Pablo Torre has already been signed from Racing Santander.