Barcelona release their away kit for the 2022/23 season

Barcelona have released their away kit for the 2022/23 season. The Catalan club has been inspired by the 1992 Olympic Games that took place in Barcelona and crafted a golden kit to reflect the 30-year anniversary of that iconic event. It also includes a pattern of the map of Barcelona, highlighting Eixample, Montjuic and Barceloneta in particularly.

The kit is also notable for its new sponsors – Barcelona have brokered deals with Nike, Spotify and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to have them appear on the kit. The kit goes on sale this Monday, June 27th, at Barcelona stores at Camp Nou, Passeig de Gracia, Canaletes, La Roca Village and both terminals of Barcelona Airport.

Like Barcelona’s home kit, the away kit is presented under the tagline of “The Flame Lives On”, drawing on the spirit generated in the city by that 1992 Olympic Games. The kit has been made of 100% recycled polyester fabric, produced from recycled plastic bottles. Barcelona supporters will hope their new colours can fire them to success in 2022/23.