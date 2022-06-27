Barcelona could sue AS Roma over Joan Gamper Trophy withdrawal

Barcelona could opt for legal action after AS Roma ‘unilaterally and without reason’ puled out of the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The pre season friendly is traditionally the season curtain raiser at Camp Nou, with the Italian giants invited to participate in the 2022 edition on August 6.

AS Roma have claimed their reason for withdrawing is based on a necessary change to their pre season plans, and warm up matches, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Barcelona have responded with an official statement, outlining their annoyance, with the possibility of further steps.

“FC Barcelona announce AS Roma have decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract for both parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy game on August 6 at Camp Nou”, as a per club statement.

AS Roma unilaterally rescinds contract to play in Gamper 🔗 https://t.co/lYsVEETF8Y pic.twitter.com/fkuTure4Nw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 27, 2022

The club also confirmed all ticket sales would be refunded to home fans due to a situation being ‘outside of their control’ with the cancellation coming at the ‘express wish of AS Roma’.

The Catalan giants are likely to source a replacement opponent for the game as part of a busy summer schedule of matches.

Training will start on July 4, with one domestic friendly, before travelling to the US for an additional four preparatory games.