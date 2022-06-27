Barcelona begin to sweat on Raphinha pursuit amid three rival Premier League suitors

Barcelona’s pursuit of Leeds United winger Raphinha is becoming increasingly complicated according to Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds for this coming week and the starting price in negotiations is thought to be a fee of £65m.

Barcelona are still maintaining contact and keeping an eye on the situation after already agreeing personal terms with the player – whose agent, Deco, is closely connected the club. But they’re yet to submit a fresh bid. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also understood to be keeping abreast of the situation – it’s become a four-horse race.

Raphinha is one of the most exciting and dynamic wide forwards in European football. The Brazilian international, who has nine caps and three goals for his country, joined Leeds from Rennes in the summer of 2020 and has since taken the Premier League by storm. He’s contributed 17 goals and eleven assists in 66 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.