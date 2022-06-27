Axel Witsel on the verge of Atletico Madrid move

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo confirmed the club are edging closer to signing Axel Witsel.

Los Rojiblancos look set to boost their squad in the coming weeks with Diego Simeone aiming to reshape his squad ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Midfield is a key area in need of reinforcements, with Valencia’s Carlos Soler linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and Saul Niguez on Jose Mourinho’s hit list at AS Roma.

However, a free transfer agreement with Witsel is almost done, following the Belgian’s departure from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

“We already have a midfielder. It’s Witsel, which as you know is practically done, and we’re also looking for a full back”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“It is practically done with Witsel, but these things can go slowly.

“We’ll wait a few days, or a week, and I imagine by then it’ll be done.”

Cerezo’s comments on a new defender will be positive news for Atletico fans as Simeone has already drawn up a list of targets to fill the vacant right back spot.

The club president also stated he is setting a €40m target of sales, ahead of the 2022/23 season, with funds for new players needed via one or two big name offloads.