Angel di Maria on the verge of joining Juventus on free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Angel di Maria according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine has just left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer and negotiations between the two parties are understood to be progressing. Massimiliano Allegri want him badly.

Juventus are confident that the deal will be done soon and Barcelona, their main rivals for his signature, are said to feel resigned that he’s going to end up in Italy. The word on the street had been that Di Maria’s preference was to return to Spain but that Barcelona’s move for him were contingent on the futures of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.

Di Maria, 34, is an Argentine international with 122 caps to his name. He began his career in his homeland with Rosario Central before coming to Europe with Portuguese side Benfica. He then enjoyed spells with Real Madrid and Manchester United before joining PSG in 2015. Since then he has made 295 appearances for the French club.