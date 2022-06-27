Andreas Christensen drops Barcelona hint after Chelsea exit

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has increased speculation over a summer move to Barcelona.

The Danish international confirmed he will leave Stamford Bridge next month, when his contract expires with the Premier League side, after Antonio Rudiger agreed a similar move to Real Madrid.

Christensen made 161 appearances in all competitions in West London, between 2014 and 2022, either side of a two year loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Despite a renewal offer being put forward, the 26-year-old has opted to step away and pursue a ‘new challenge’ next season.

The defender is expected to join Barcelona next month, as part of a double free transfer swoop alongside Franck Kessie, with the final details almost complete.

La Blaugrana are expected to be active in the summer market, but the club will be looking for value in the weeks ahead, as Ousmane Dembele edges closer to a Camp Nou free transfer exit.