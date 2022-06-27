Alexander Sorloth could return to Leipzig rather than stay at Real Sociedad next season

Alexander Sorloth’s future is uncertain according to Mundo Deportivo. The Real Sociedad forward is currently on vacation waiting to learn where he’s going to be playing his football next season amid recent comments by Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco.

Tedesco has said that he wants to see Sorloth train with the German outfit – from which he’s on loan at La Real – before making a decision about whether keeping him for next season or not. Sorloth spent the entire 2021/22 campaign on loan in San Sebastian.

Sorloth, 26, is Norwegian and began his career in his homeland with Rosenborg. A well-travelled footballer, since then he’s enjoyed spells with Bodo/Glimt, Groningen, Midtjylland, Crystal Palace, Gent and Trabzonspor before joining Leipzig in 2020.

Sorloth made 42 appearances for La Real last season across all competitions, contributing seven goals and one assist as the Basque outfit came sixth in La Liga to qualify for the Europa League for the third season running. They’d like to have him again next year.