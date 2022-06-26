When Bernardo Silva offered himself to Barcelona

Bernardo Silva is a brilliant player, and certainly one with what one might call “Barcelona DNA”.

Pep Guardiola has done great work with him at Manchester City, but every summer the Portugal winger seems to flirt with leaving the club, and last summer he was pretty much up for sale.

He ended up staying, and played a key role in another title win for City.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, he was pushing for an exit himself come January. When Barcelona negotiated with City for the transfer of Ferran Torres in January, Silva apparently offered himself to the club as a potential future transfer.

The problem, as ever with Barca this summer, is the finances. They may want him, but unless they sell lots of players they won’t be able to make a deal happen.

It feels like it’s going to happen one day, but he may need to do one more year in the Premier League before that.