Mo Salah tipped to leave Liverpool by Anfield legend

Mo Salah will not extend his Liverpool contract according to club legend Robbie Fowler.

Salah has established himself as one of the deadliest finishers in world football following his arrival from AS Roma in 2017.

In five seasons on Merseyside, Salah has netted 156 goals in 254 games, alongside four major honours with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, his future has been thrown into doubt, as his current contract enters its final 12 months.

Talks on an extension have stalled, with strike partner Sadio Mane already leaving for Bayern Munich, after failing to agree a renewal.

Liverpool will reopen negotiations ahead of the 2022/23 season but Fowler is unconvinced by Salah’s long term plans.

“Liverpool are not going to break its salary structure to retain him, just as they didn’t with Mané” the former England international stated in his column with the Daily Mirror.

“The club made clear, precise and emotionless calculations with Mané.

“He wanted a big contract as one of the best players in the world.

“Liverpool ran an analysis and decided to sell him and buy Darwin Nunez to keep the salary structure in place.

“What calculations have they made with Salah?

“I don’t know all the answers, but what comes to mind is they won’t break the structure to keep him.

“If they were prepared to do that, it would have already happened.”

Fowler’s comments will reopen speculation over what strategy Liverpool will take on the Real Madrid target in the weeks ahead.

If a renewal is ruled out, they could be tempted to sell, to avoid a free transfer exit in 2023, with time remaining to sign a replacement.