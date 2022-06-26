Marco Asensio being lined up by AC Milan for big summer transfer

Marco Asensio was once considered one of the brightest talents in European football, but the last couple of years have seen him drop down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and he now finds himself surplus to requirements.

After being a bit part player last season, he’s closer to ever than an exit, and AS are reporting on serious interest from AC Milan.

Having just won Serie A, Milan are flush, and want to build on that success. They see the elegant attacker as a great signing and statement of intent, and Madrid are happy to sell.

La prima pagina della #Gazzetta di oggi: 📣 ASENSIO, UN REGALO PER MALDINI Tutte le #notizie 👉 https://t.co/lRccgZpsxe pic.twitter.com/11fjhrqSyz — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) June 26, 2022

The Gazzetta dello Sport had him on their front page, named as a “gift” for sporting director Paolo Maldini on his birthday.

Madrid want €40m, and Milan only want to pay a maximum of €30m. That’s a big difference, but one we can see them working out. Asensio should be happy to move – it could really put him back on track.