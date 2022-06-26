Marcelo to reject MLS move and stay in Spain

Marcelo looks set to reject a possible move to the United States and remain in Europe.

The Brazilian brought down the curtain on a trophy filled Real Madrid career earlier this month with his contract expiring in July.

The veteran full back is determined to continue playing next season with focus now shifting to his new destination.

Offers for the 34-year-old have come in from across the world as he aims to secure a two-year contract at his chosen club.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he will turn down the chance to join Gareth Bale at Los Angeles after the Welsh star agreeing his own move to California.

Marcelo is open to a new European league but his preference is staying in Spain with proposals on the table from Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid.

Both teams are willing to grant him a contract but on reduced terms compared to his final Los Blancos deal.