Manchester United agree Frenkie de Jong fee with Barcelona

Manchester United have reached a breakthrough in their attempt to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

United are tracking the Dutchman as part of Erik ten Hag’s sweeping changes ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

However, both clubs have been locked in tense talks over the former Ajax schemer in the last fortnight, with differing valuations for the 25-year-old.

As part of the negotiations, United have seen a £52m initial bid rejected, as Barcelona hold out for a fee closer to £73m for the midfielder.

Reports from the Daily Telegraph claim a compromise has been reached with United ceding ground due to their desire to complete a deal.

A £69m bid is expected to be enough to prise him away from the Camp Nou with United ready to complete the transfer next week.

The new fee ensures an almost exact match for the amount Barcelona paid to bring de Jong to Catalonia from Ajax in 2019.