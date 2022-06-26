Luiz Henrique explains how he can improve Betis – and how they can improve him

Real Betis had a really positive and exciting season under Manuel Pellegrini, and they’re looking to build on that this summer.

The first piece they’re looking to add to an already potent attacking team is Luiz Henrique, who joins this summer from Fluminense after a couple of seasons impressing in his native Brazil.

In the wake of his last game for the Brazilian team, the attacker spoke about his impending move to Spain, in quotes picked up by Marca:

“They play with speed, dribbling and good passing. I think I can fit in well with that. I think that playing in Europe I can improve in front of goal too, which is something I need to get better at.”

The 21 year old is tall, strong and has plenty about him both in wide areas and through the middle. With a bit of polish to the technical and tactical aspects of his game, he can become a real threat for Betis, and help take them to the next level both in La Liga and in the Europa League.

If they can add a few more players as exciting as him this summer, their upward trajectory should continue.