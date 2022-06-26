Real Madrid

Los Angeles to pay Inter Miami over Gareth Bale deal

Los Angeles will pay $50,000 to secure the signing of Gareth Bale on a free transfer.

Bale’s Real Madrid contract expires next month and the Welsh international will now make the move to the United States.

Despite links to La Liga neighbours Getafe, and potentially a return to the English Premier League, he has made a bold switch.

His decision to head off to California is a left field move, with reports of the deal only emerging in the last 24 hours.

Despite the agreement not involving a transfer bid, as Bale is a free agent, Los Angeles are required to pay a fee, as per MLS rules.

According to reports from Diario AS, fellow MLS side Inter Miami had already placed Bale on their ‘Discovery List’ this summer.

MLS regulations state clubs can include up to seven players in their individual lists after filing a claim of interest with the league.

As a result, LA will now pay the fee to release Bale from Inter Miami’s list, and allow for his registration as an incoming player.

Tags Gareth Bale Inter Miami Los Angeles FC

