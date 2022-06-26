Jose Mourinho’s Roma interested in Barcelona defender

Barcelona need to sell first team players before they can buy make any incoming transfer of their own this summer, and asset up for sale is Clement Lenglet.

The free transfer of Andreas Christensen means the club are well stocked at centre back now, and Lenglet is surplus to requirements.

A good offer will still have to be made, and according to Mundo Deportivo there’s interest from Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

The Portuguese manager made really good progress in his first season in Rome, and adding a quality ball playing defender like Lenglet could take that team up a level.

Given it generates transfer funds and clears wages off Barcelona’s books, and brings a good player to Roma, as well as giving Lenglet the chance to be the main man, if it’s true we can really see it happening.

Mourinho wants to upgrade at centre back, and this could be the perfect move all round.