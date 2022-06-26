Real Madrid

Gareth Bale confirms Los Angeles FC deal

Gareth Bale will join MLS side Los Angeles FC next month in a sensational free transfer move.

Bale’s Real Madrid contract expires in July and the Welsh star has confirmed the end of his time in Spanish football.

Despite links to La Liga neighbours Getafe, Bale stated he will not be staying in Spain, with offers on the table from the UK.

But, his decision to head to California is viewed as a left field move, with reports of the deal only emerging in the last 24 hours.

Bale is prioritising his match fitness ahead of leading Wales at the 2022 World Cup and this move focused on gearing up for Qatar.

The 32-year-old updated fans on the agreement via a cryptic social media post with full details expected in the coming days.

MLS journalist Tom Bogert exclusively revealed the transfer includes an initial one-year agreement with the option to extend for an additional 18 months.

Posted by

Tags Gareth Bale Los Angeles FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News