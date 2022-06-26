Gareth Bale confirms Los Angeles FC deal

Gareth Bale will join MLS side Los Angeles FC next month in a sensational free transfer move.

Bale’s Real Madrid contract expires in July and the Welsh star has confirmed the end of his time in Spanish football.

Despite links to La Liga neighbours Getafe, Bale stated he will not be staying in Spain, with offers on the table from the UK.

But, his decision to head to California is viewed as a left field move, with reports of the deal only emerging in the last 24 hours.

BREAKING: LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources. Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot. https://t.co/pegsSTYV6x pic.twitter.com/oUSXQE9ias — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

Bale is prioritising his match fitness ahead of leading Wales at the 2022 World Cup and this move focused on gearing up for Qatar.

The 32-year-old updated fans on the agreement via a cryptic social media post with full details expected in the coming days.

MLS journalist Tom Bogert exclusively revealed the transfer includes an initial one-year agreement with the option to extend for an additional 18 months.