Bayern Munich confirm €60m Robert Lewandowski asking price

Bayern Munich have updated their stance on selling star man Robert Lewandowski next month.

Lewandowski has consistently stated his desire to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after confirming his intention to move on from Bavaria.

The Polish international is a key target for Barcelona with the veteran striker hinting a switch to Catalonia is the only move he wants.

La Blaugrana have already opened negotiations over a deal with a €35m – plus €5m in variables – offer rejected by the Bundesliga champions.

According to reports from Sky Sports Germany, via Mundo Deportivo, the Bayern hierarchy agreed to a sale following a meeting in Mallorca.

Despite heading into the final 12 months of his contract, Bayern will quote Barcelona €60m for the 33-year-old, if they want to progress talks.

Barcelona are unlikely to meet that figure, with the report adding a potential €50m bid is their ceiling within the saga, as Bayern prepare for a preseason return on July 12.