Barcelona still haven’t made formal Raphinha offer and could miss out to Arsenal

Leeds United winger Raphinha is set to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer, and it already has a few chapters written.

After a couple of really strong seasons in the Premier League, the Brazil international is attracting attention from a lot of top teams, including Chelsea and Arsenal in the English top flight alone.

But Barcelona are also keen, and it seems Raphinha is more keen on a move to the Camp Nou than anywhere else.

The Blaugrana will have to get a move on though. According to a story in Marca they still haven’t made a “formal” offer yet, and Arsenal in particular are moving quickly.

He may well prefer a move to Barcelona, but if they don’t sort out their financial issues soon, it’s easy to see him taking another option if he’s worried about his career stalling at Leeds.

Barca are on the clock.