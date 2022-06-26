Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti linked with Serie A exit

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti looks set to leave the club this summer as the Catalan giants aim to offload him.

Umtiti has been on the La Blaugrana departure list since the start of the 2019/20 season but the French international has refused previous transfer offers.

The club agreed a wage reduction package with him in January as part of a financial restructuring of the first team squad at the Camp Nou.

However, after making just one La Liga appearance in 2021/22, the 28-year-old looks increasingly likely to move on next month.

According to reports from L’Equipe, via Marca, Serie A side Fiorentina are prepared to make offer to the former Lyon defender.

Umtiti’s exit would remove a high earner from Barcelona’s bloated wage bill as the club continue to reduce their outgoings.

Barcelona’s desire to release Umtiti is strong, and they could release him on a free transfer, with a commitment to pay a portion of his wages.