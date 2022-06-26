Atletico Madrid linked with Celtic star to solve right back issue

Atletico Madrid could make a shock move for Celtic star Josip Juranovic next month as per reports from Sky Sports.

Diego Simeone is planning major changes in the Spanish capital ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season with defensive reinforcements a key target for him.

Simeone’s main target is securing a specialist right back after Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle United in January.

Los Rojiblancos have been linked with a string of options to cover at full back with Tottenham wing back Emerson Royal a target, as Matt Doherty is Spurs’ first choice in the position.

Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko has left the club, and his international teammate Juranovic could be tempted by a move, after a solid first season in Scotland.

Juranovic joined Celtic in a £2.2m deal from Legia Warsaw last summer, but the Scottish champions would demand double that fee, in a cheaper deal than Emerson for Simeone.

Images via Getty Images