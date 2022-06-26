5 players giving Xavi headaches, including 32 year old flop

Xavi made really good progress as Barcelona boss after taking over midway through last season, but this summer he has a lot on his plate.

His job is complicated by the mistakes of his predecessors, and one major issue about to come to a head is the return of a bunch of players from their loan spells.

The best known are Miralem Pjanic and Francisco Trincao, but there’s also Inaki Pena, Alex Collado and Rey Manaj who have had first team appearances before.

According to AS, Xavi isn’t interested in keeping any of them around long term, and the club will try its best to shift them all this summer to keep on with their pruning of the wage bill.

Pjanic will be the hardest to get rid of. He’s 32, has two years of contract left, and nobody really wants him. It’s not Xavi’s fault, but it’s Xavi’s problem now.