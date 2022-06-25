Senior figures at Barcelona want to withdraw contract offer to Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona’s last contract offer to Ousmane Dembele came way back in January. The winger still has not accepted it, and there are just 5 days until his current deal runs out, making him a free agent.

There is still plenty of hope he signs it – despite serious interest from Chelsea he’s still not agreed a deal anywhere else, and the France international has always maintained publicly that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

But there is now serious consideration at Barcelona of taking that offer off the table, according to a piece from Gabriel Sans in Mundo Deportivo today.

This is “more to do with image than finances,” apparently, with the Catalan club feeling humiliated by the way their player is fishing for better offers, while keeping their in his back pocket.

There is currently a major split within Barca’s senior management team over what to do, but it will all be moot in a week’s time, when Dembele is a free agent.