Rodrygo set for new contract with €1bn release clause as reward for another strong season

Rodrygo Goes will be the first Champions League winner from this season’s Real Madrid team to be rewarded with a new contract.

AS are reporting that the winger will be given a major new 5 year deal, with an option for a 6th year which Los Blancos can activate.

Like all La Liga contracts it will have a release clause, in this case apparently set to €1bn.

Rodrygo has been brought on slowly, and this season saw his minutes increased by another step. He will expect even more starts once he signs this deal.

Madrid want to keep the core of their double winning side together, and after adding the defensive steel of Antonio Rudiger and the midfielder depth of Aurelien Tchouameni, making sure their successes from this season stay put is a priority.

Fellow Brazilians Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr will also apparently sign new deals this summer after exceptional seasons starring in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.