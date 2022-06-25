Real Betis’s financial gamble pays off, but there’s still work to be done

Real Betis were under pressure to shed some of their squad last summer, with their revenues affected by two years of the pandemic, but in the end they decided to back Maurizio Pellegrini and keep a strong group for another season.

It paid off. The Chilean led them to a Copa del Rey title, as well as a European place in the league.

There still need to be changes made, but those successes have added spending power to the Verdiblancos, and they’re already taking actions to make the most of it.

We’ve seen a host of renewals in the last few months, with Alex Moreno, Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias among those who have been rewarded with new deals.

There are more to come: Juanmi needs a new contract, along with Marc Bartra and William Carvalho.

All of these will come at a cost, but after a great season, Betis can afford it.