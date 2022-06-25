Mariano Diaz tells Real Madrid he wants to leave this summer

Real Madrid’s transfer business has been so good in the last couple of years that they’re allowed a few misses here and there – and there are few bigger than Mariano Diaz.

After bringing him through the youth team, Los Blancos swindled Lyon into buying him. But then they got swindled themselves into activating his buy-back clause, hoping to sell the striker on for money or use him as a squad player.

Instead he’s largely rotted on the bench in between small injuries, and after years of inaction – and a career fundamentally wasted so far – he’s set to leave once again, four years after returning.

Marca today report that he’s told Real Madrid that he’s going to leave, although that was pretty self explanatory after fewer than 60 games in 4 years.

His contract expires next summer, and Madrid will demand little compensation, hoping to simply get him off the books.