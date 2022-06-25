Joao Felix is fully committed to Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano after a mixed few years in the Spanish capital.

Premier League champions Manchester City were previously tipped for a move on the 22-year-old but he is determined to stay with Atletico.

The 2021/22 season saw his best goal return since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica in 2019, with eight La Liga goals, and 10 in all competitions.

“A departure from Atletico is not on the table. I’m fully focused on Atletico”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m calm about the future and I’m aware of what I can do with my potential.”

Felix’s current deal in Madrid runs until 2026 and he is in line for a key role once again in 2022/23.

The departure of Luis Suarez will place added focus on Felix, but Diego Simeone is set to keep faith with him, as an attacking partner for the misfiring Antoine Griezmann.

Simeone’s side kick off their 2022/23 domestic campaign away at local neighbours Getafe on August 13/14 with pre-season training set to begin at the start of July.