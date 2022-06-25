Gus Poyet labels Real Madrid star as his ‘best ever’ player

Gus Poyet has hailed Real Madrid star Luka Modric as the best player ever coached by him.

Former Uruguayan international Poyet took charge of the Greece national side in February following his exit from Chilean side Universidad Catolica.

Poyet previously enjoyed spells leading teams in France, China, Spain, Greece and England after retiring as a player in 2006.

Despite a nomadic career in coaching, Poyet was in no doubt over the No.1 player across the last 16 years, with Croatian veteran Modric receiving more accolades on the back of a stellar season.

“I had very good players as a main coach, but in my years as an assistant, Modric is the best (at Tottenham)”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“His way of seeing football is extraordinary, he makes everything easy.

“The way he can stop and accelerate when he has to, how he hits the ball in any way…. every day.

“Every year we say it’s going to be his last. But, Luka comes out and says – ‘No, another one’.

“It has not ended yet because he has a special gift.”

Alongside his ringing praise for Modric, Poyet also had positive words to say about Real Madrid’s newest midfield star, Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni completed an €80m switch to Madrid from AS Monaco earlier this month but his link with Poyet stretches further back.

After rising through the Bordeaux youth ranks, Poyet handed the French international his senior debut, aged 18, and he is tipped for big things in the Spanish capital.

“He has everything to succeed. He’s going to have time to adjust and have a good time”, added Poyet.

“Madrid has something very good with Camavinga and Tchouameni….they have time to develop.

“With Casemiro, Kroos and Modric still there, the rush is reduced.

“Who knows what can happen to Aurelien in a year. He’ll want to play straight away, but if it doesn’t happen, he will be fine.”

