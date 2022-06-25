Gareth Bale linked with MLS switch

Gareth Bale will join MLS side Los Angeles FC next month according to breaking reports from the US.

Bale’s Real Madrid contract expires at the end of June and the Welsh international has confirmed the end of his time in Spain.

Despite previous links to La Liga neighbours Getafe, Bale stated he will not be staying in Spain, with offers on the table back in the UK.

Championship side Cardiff City are rumoured to be working on a deal to sign the 32-year-old as he gears up for the 2022 World Cup.

Bale is determined to captain Wales in Qatar and he could now move to LA as part of his pre-tournament plans.

MLS journalist Tom Bogert has exclusively revealed the club are closing in on a one-year agreement with the option to extend for an additional 18 months in California.

BREAKING: LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources. Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot. https://t.co/pegsSTYV6x pic.twitter.com/oUSXQE9ias — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

Bale is expected to provide a firm update on his plans when he returns from a family holiday next week