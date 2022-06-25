Ernesto Valverde set for third spell at Athletic Bilbao after election result

Ernesto Valverde is set to be appointed as the new Athletic Bilbao manager after the candidate supporting him won the election for the club’s presidency last night.

Jon Urriate will have four years at the helm, and his primary campaign promise was bringing back Valverde, who has managed Bilbao for more games than any other coach, initially between 2003 and 2005, and then between 2013 and 2017.

His recent spell at Barcelona saw him sacked in January 2020, but that spell has looked better and better in hindsight, after the struggles of his successors.

A well liked and well respected coach, Valverde was up against the wildcard option of Marcelo Bielsa, another former Athletic Club manager.

Bielsa was the chosen candidate of Inaki Arechabeleta, who was beaten by Urriate in the final vote.

There are still likely to be some final contractual details to be finalised on both sides, but assuming everything runs smoothly, Valverde should be back at the helm within the next few days.