Chelsea ready to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga amid exit rumours

Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to sell unsettled goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

The former Athletic Club stopper has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks as he looks to make a late claim for a place in the La Roja World Cup squad.

The Basque native dropped a major hint in a recent interview on his future with a nod towards possible moving on before the 2022/23 season kick off.

“I’m at a very big club,” he said.

“I’ll talk to the coach and decide, but the clear message is that I want to play more.”

Those comments indicate he will ask Thomas Tuchel to consider transfer offers for him in pre-season as the German coach remodels his squad.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the Blues are willing to sell or loan the 27-year-old, with his first team chances restricted.

Kepa joined Chelsea in 2018, in a world goal keeper transfer record £72m deal, but looks set to be offloaded in a cut price move.

Ligue 1 side Nice have registered an interest in signing him with a possible deal of €10m on the table.