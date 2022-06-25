Celta set for unprecedented transfer window with a third of the first team set to change

Celta Vigo don’t get a huge amount of coverage in these pages, but this is going to be an exceptionally newsworthy summer for them it seems.

After a few seasons circling the relegation plughole, the Galicians are set to try for a fresh start and a total clear out of their squad. Having found a manager they like in Eduardo Coudet, Celta are going to back him to change 35% of the squad, according to Marca’s maths.

Of the 20 players from their squad at the end of the season, 7 will not be there when preseason starts.

Senior players like Nolito have not had their contracts renewed, loanees like Jeison Murillo will not be signed permanently, and some of the few outstanding players in the squad like Santi Mina will leave to bigger and better things.

It’s a big opportunity for Celta to have a fresh start – but a big risk at the same time.