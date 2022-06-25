Barcelona looking to offload Trincao at last

Barcelona will look to sell creative attacker Trincao this summer, with interest from his native Portugal.

Marca report that Sporting Clube de Portugal are interested in the former Braga man, who was considered one of Europe’s brightest talents before a move to the Camp Nou that has just not worked out.

He had his moments on loan at Wolves this season in the Premier League, but they aren’t interested in taking him on permanently.

However, as with so much of Barcelona’s transfer business this summer the Ousmane Dembele factor hangs over this all. If he stays, Trincao is surplus to requirements. If Dembele goes, Trincao may need to stay put in the short term, while the club find a replacement.

There’s a player in there somewhere, but it may well take a move back to Portugal to find him. Sporting want a loan, but Barcelona only have ears for a permanent deal, according to the report in Marca today.