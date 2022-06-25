Atletico Madrid update 2022/23 preseason fixture plans

Atletico Madrid have updated their preseason plans ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season kick off.

Los Rojiblancos head to neighbours Getafe in their first game of the domestic season with the fixture set for August 13/14.

Diego Simeone is set to recall the majority of his squad for training from July 13 onwards ahead of four warm up games.

Certain players have been granted extended summer breaks, due to June’s international window, and will join the camp at Los Angeles de San Rafael in Segovia.

📆 𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 📌 Jugaremos contra el @Cadiz_CF en la pretemporada 2022/23, en una nueva edición del Trofeo Ramón de Carranza. 🗓 Jueves 4 de agosto 🏟 Nuevo Mirandilla ➡ https://t.co/saqcBB4XF9 pic.twitter.com/bCzJJ4Qeut — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 25, 2022

Simeone’s charges will then take on third tier side Numancia on July 27, as per tradition, ahead of facing Manchester United in Oslo three days later.

Atletico then take on Cadiz in the Ramón de Carranza Trophy on August 4, for the first time since 2016, before wrapping up preseason with a tie against Juventus in Tel Aviv.

Four games will be maximum number of outings for Simeone’s squad, as balances a demanding preseason against an extended 2021/22 campaign, and the 2022 World Cup in November.