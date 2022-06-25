Barcelona Real Madrid

Angel Di Maria making Juventus wait in hopes of Barcelona solution

Barcelona’s financial problems are immense, but they still have enormous pull as a club.

Just look at what’s going on with Angel Di Maria at the moment. The winger has an offer on the table from Juventus, but is keeping the Italian club waiting, just to see whether Barcelona will be able to free up enough space in their wage bill to fit him on.

That’s according to Catalan paper Sport, who have their own agenda of course.

But it’s in line with what we’ve heard from a few different places about former Real Madrid man Di Maria’s plans.

Barcelona are very active in the transfer market for a club which will struggle to register players even without new additions. But the prospect of money being raised from the sale of club assets, plus the potential departure of players from the first team squad, means they still stand to be active all summer.

