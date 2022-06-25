Angel Di Maria making Juventus wait in hopes of Barcelona solution

Barcelona’s financial problems are immense, but they still have enormous pull as a club.

Just look at what’s going on with Angel Di Maria at the moment. The winger has an offer on the table from Juventus, but is keeping the Italian club waiting, just to see whether Barcelona will be able to free up enough space in their wage bill to fit him on.

That’s according to Catalan paper Sport, who have their own agenda of course.

#FCB 🔵🔴 🙏 Di María vuelve a pedir tiempo a la Juve esperando al Barça 👀 El entorno del argentino aún ve opciones de jugar en el Camp Nou ✍️ Lluís Miguelsanzhttps://t.co/nf5kRlPXZf — Diario SPORT (@sport) June 25, 2022

But it’s in line with what we’ve heard from a few different places about former Real Madrid man Di Maria’s plans.

Barcelona are very active in the transfer market for a club which will struggle to register players even without new additions. But the prospect of money being raised from the sale of club assets, plus the potential departure of players from the first team squad, means they still stand to be active all summer.