Ander Herrera reveals the reason for Kylian Mbappe’s PSG renewal

Ander Herrera has opened up on the reason why Kylian Mbappe opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar looked set to walk away from the Parc des Princes when his contract expired this summer with Real Madrid poised to sign him.

However, despite the offer from Los Blancos, Mbappe performed a late U-turn on his stance, to eventually sign an extension in Paris.

Mbappe’s new deal ties him to the Ligue 1 champions until 2025 and the former AS Monaco hitman is ambitious about the next chapter in his career.

Despite rejecting the current European champions, Mbappe is confident he can win the Champions League with PSG, and Herrera has backed his teammate over the decision.

“At Real Madrid, he would have become one of the best players in their history, with all the security that comes with playing there”, as per an interview with Diario AS.

“But, with PSG, he can become the best player in the club’s history, and make history in his home city.

“It’s similar to Ansu Fati at Barcelona. Barcelona is his life and it’s the same for Kylian.”

Mbappe’s determination to win major honours at PSG will be the key test for the club in the coming months as they look to break a poor recent Champions League record.

Since joining the Ligue 1 giants in 2017, Mbappe has reached the final just once, alongside three last 16 exits with the Parisians.