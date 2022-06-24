Tottenham enter Clement Lenglet loan race

Premier League side Tottenham are interested in a loan move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet is on a list of players looking to move on from Catalonia this summer with his first team chances reduced at the Camp Nou in the last 12 months.

Xavi is open to letting the French international leave the club in the coming weeks with defensive reinforcements now a priority for the La Blaugrana head coach.

According to reports from ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are interested in a season long loan deal for the 27-year-old for the 2022/23 campaign.

The reports adds the North London side will also cover Lenglet’s full wages next season as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad for their Champions League return.

Conte was previously linked with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, but he is willing to compromise by bringing in Lenglet, after signing Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.