Real Sociedad face loan battle for Real Madrid star Takefusa Kubo

Real Madrid will make a key summer decision on the future of Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos in 2019, after spending time as a youth team player at Barcelona, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Spanish champions.

Following his arrival, the 21-year-old winger has spent the last three seasons out on loan, with spells at Real Mallorca, Getafe, Villarreal, again Mallorca again in 2022.

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Sociedad are looking to bring him to the Basque Country, but the two clubs are gridlocked in talks.

La Real have twice tried to sign Kubo and they remain keen on a deal but Real Madrid uncertain on their plans for him.

Carlo Ancelotti wants another loan deal for Kubo in 2021/22, as the Italian keeps an open mind on him, but Sociedad want a permanent transfer.

The likelihood is a compromise between the clubs, with a purchase clause included, with another crucial call made in 2023.