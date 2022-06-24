Real Madrid’s Brazilian starlet Reinier Jesus linked with three loan moves

Reinier Jesus has quite a few options on the table for next season. Real Madrid’s Brazilian starlet spent the last two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund and didn’t play a whole pile but now Benfica, Roma and Real Valladolid are all interested in taking him for the year.

That’s according to Managing Madrid, citing various reports from Record, UOL Esporte as well as Diario AS. Benfica seem to be a leading contender – Reinier’s father has spoken about his son’s excitement at the prospect of heading to Portugal to play for Benfica.

“My son is very excited and enthusiastic,” Reinier’s father said. “When a club the size of Benfica wants you, it’s impossible not to be happy.”

The Lisbon outfit previously showed interest in Reinier when Jorge Jesus was at the Estadio da Luz – he had worked with Reinier at Flamengo. And it seems they’ve retained their interest in the young Brazilian despite Nelson Verissimo taking over from Jesus. Neither they nor any of the clubs interested have made an official offer yet, however.