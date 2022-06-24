Real Madrid ready to defend crown as La Liga fixture list for 2022/23 released

La Liga have announced the fixture list for the 2022/23 season. The campaign will begin on August 14th, with Barcelona hosting Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid travelling to Almeria. It will then end on June fourth, with Madrid hosting Athletic Club and Barcelona travelling to Celta. The first Clasico takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 16th and the second one takes place at Camp Nou on March 19th.

Real Madrid are already favourites to retain their La Liga title – but if you believe they can be beaten, pay a visit to www.casinohawks.com to stake your bet. Carlo Ancelotti’s side followed their domestic crown by beating Liverpool to lift a record 14th Champions League in Paris at the end of the 2021/22 season and have strengthened during the summer transfer window through the acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will remain the two most likely clubs to challenge Madrid. Neither are in a great moment right now but there is still a lot of the window to go – Barcelona are currently riding a somewhat chaotic wave as they try to get as much business done as possible and Atletico are also trying to improve Diego Simeone’s squad.

The race for that fourth spot is going to be interesting this season. Sevilla look like they’re going to be weakened this summer by the loss of not just Diego Carlos but also Jules Kounde. Replacing them will be difficult. Then there’s the likes of Real Betis and Real Sociedad, who’ll hope to mount a serious challenge to the top four, alongside Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine have a far better squad than last season’s performance suggests.

Of the middle pack, Athletic Club, Valencia, Osasuna and Celta will all hope to put up a more serious challenge for European football in 2022/23. They all fell short this season but have the players and the infrastructure to push higher up the table and challenge for a place in at least the Europa Conference League if not the Europa League. Espanyol, having just appointed the highly-rated Diego Martinez, will also be dreaming big.

Then there’s the relegation dogfight. Rayo Vallecano, Elche, Getafe, Mallorca and Cadiz will all hope to keep the danger of demotion at an arm’s length while the newly-promoted triumvirate of Almeria, Real Valladolid and Girona will also hope to beat the drop at the first time of asking. It’s tough to imagine that any of these clubs have anything but preserving their top-flight status on their minds heading into 2022/23, however.