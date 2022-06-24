Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Botafogo’s 18-year-old wonderkid Matheus Nascimento

Real Madrid are continuing to keep a keen eye on the market for talented young players with a particular emphasis on Brazil. According to Diario AS, the latest youngster from South America’s largest nation to attract their attention is Matheus Nascimento.

Matheus is 18 years of age and plays for Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo. Madrid first started following him back in December, when the then-17-year-old had just made his debut for Botafogo’s first team. He’s still not a starter at the Brazilian club but has so much promise – were he to come to Spain he’d begin with Castilla, like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Matheus is thought to be valued at €7m but Botafogo installed a release clause of €50m in the first professional contract they gave him in 2020. And Botafogo only owns 60% of the player’s rights, with the player owning 30% and the Trops Youth Development Centre, based in Niteroi, owning 10%. His contract runs until the summer of 2023.