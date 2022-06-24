Real Madrid are afraid Toni Kroos is going to follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane

Toni Kroos has turned down the chance to renew his contract at Real Madrid even though his current deal expires in the summer of 2023. It’s understood the German wants to see how he feels next season before committing to another year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo, are afraid Kroos is going to follow in the footsteps of his former coach Zinedine Zidane – leave the club if he doesn’t feel comfortable or guaranteed of his place in the first team. Kroos is still a key player for Carlo Ancelotti but he did lose prominence toward the crucial back end of the 2021/22 season.

Madrid have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in consecutive summers and they, together with Fede Valverde, are the future of Madrid’s midfield. Kroos wants to see how that transition is managed next season with regards to himself, Luka Modric and Casemiro. If he thinks the time has come to leave, that’s what he’ll do.