Premier League trio eye Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco is the target of three Premier League clubs this summer.

The Belgian international has played a key role for Los Rojiblancos since his return from Chinese side Dalian FC in 2020 with six La Liga goals and six assists to his name in 2021/22.

However, with Diego Simeone set to reshuffle his squad in the coming weeks, the 28-year-old could possibly depart, if an acceptable bid comes in.

According to reports from Diario AS, Atletico’s stance on Carrasco has alerted attention across Europe, with English trio Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all monitoring the situation with interest.

Simeone would prefer to keep the former AS Monaco schemer but the club may opt to cash in despite his first team importance in the last 12 months.

Carrasco’s current deal includes a €60m release clause, and with extension talks ongoing, the club will consider a sale, if his salary demands exceed their planned wage budget.