Neymar tipped to achieve PSG Champions League dream

Neymar will not give up on his dream to win the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian superstar has been tipped for a move away from Paris ahead of the 2021/22 season as the club aim to reduce their wage bill.

Kylian Mbappe’s contract renewal has forced a rethink from the PSG hierarchy and Neymar could be sold if an acceptable offer comes in for the ex Barcelona forward.

Neymar has consistently stated his determination to stay in France and complete his contract up until 2025 despite the pressure to leave.

His former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has also backed him to achieve his goal of a first Champions League title at the club.

“Neymar has a dream, to win the Champions League with PSG”, as per reports from Goal.com.

“Despite all the rumours regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated, and will not stop until he achieves it.”

Premier League giants Chelsea are rumoured to be the latest club considering a move for the 30-year-old if Romelu Lukaku seals a loan return to Inter Milan in the coming weeks.