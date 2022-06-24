Marco Asensio more likely to leave Real Madrid than stay put this summer

Marco Asensio is more likely to leave Real Madrid this summer than stay according to Diario Sport. The man from the Balearic Islands is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and it appears he’s open to moving to pastures new.

Asensio never quite managed to establish himself as a guaranteed starter at Madrid despite some fine moments in the white shirt and toward the back end of last season was overtaken by Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes in that spot on the right wing. Despite this, he’s a player who’s highly thought of throughout the European game and has suitors.

Madrid will hope to sell Asensio for a decent fee to free up space in the squad and the wage bill and enable them to strengthen even further. And for Asensio, 26, one feels that now is the correct time for a fresh start to try and make his imprint as a main character.